Thousands of meals meant for migrants are being wasted in New York City according to documents reviewed by the New York Times.

The Times reports that during a recent three week period, 70 thousand meals were deemed wasted by DocGo, the company with a migrant-related food contract with the city. That cost taxpayers about 39-thousand dollars a day.

A DocGo spokesperson tells the Times the data is taken out of context and says 93 percent of the food the company serves to migrants is being consumed.