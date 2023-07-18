Report: Troopers Told To Push Children Into River, Deny Migrants Water

A new report says Texas law enforcement officers at the Southern border were given orders that at least one trooper called “inhumane.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, authorities have been told by state officials to push children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande and not give water to asylum seekers.

The outlet cites an email sent by a trooper to a superior, which also details several incidents where migrants were injured from razor wire. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wire has caused more injuries, but troopers are not barred from giving migrants water.