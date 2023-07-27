Report: Trump Lawyers Told To Expect Indictment

Lawyers for former President Trump have been told to expect an indictment in the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. That’s according to NBC News which cited two sources.

The outlet also reported that two of Trump’s lawyers met with prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office, according to sources.

Reports say the grand jury investigating the 2021 Capitol riot were seen entering the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. They have reportedly been meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.