Report: Trump To Skip Debate For Interview Carlson

FILE - Former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Former President Trump will apparently skip the first Republican primary debate. The New York Times reports he’ll instead sit for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the same night.

Trump, who is considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination, has signaled for weeks he may not participate in the debate, citing his consistent lead over other Republican contenders in multiple polls.

The debate hosted by the Republican National Committee and broadcast on Fox News will air Wednesday.

