Donald Trump may be zeroing in on his pick to be his running mate. NBC News reports North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance are at the top of Trump’s shortlist, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio still being considered by the campaign.

Trump has said he expects to announce his pick for VP at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month. He’s recently said he has a “pretty good idea” of who he’ll choose.