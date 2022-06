More than 82-million doses of COVID vaccines have reportedly been thrown out since the end of 2020.

The CDC has shared with NBC News data showing that from December 2020 through the middle of last month, pharmacies, states, U.S. territories, and federal agencies discarded 82-point-one million doses.

That amounts to more than eleven-percent of the doses the federal government distributed, which the World Health Organization says is in line with large vaccination campaigns.