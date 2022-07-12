Report: U.S. Weighing Possible Resumption Of Saudi Offensive Arms Sales

The Biden administration reportedly is talking about possibly lifting its ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.

According to Reuters, a final decision depends on whether the Kingdom makes progress toward ending its war in Yemen. Shortly after taking office last year, President Biden ordered a halt to U.S. support for Saudi offensive operations in Yemen, including arms sales.

Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia later this week and has signaled he’d like to reset strained relations at a time he wants an increase in Gulf oil supplies. Biden also wants closer Arab security ties to Israel to counter Iran’s influence.