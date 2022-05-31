Report: Uvalde Law Enforcement No Longer Cooperating With Texas On Probe

A South Texas police department and school district police force are apparently no longer helping out in a state probe of a deadly school shooting.

Sources tell ABC News the Uvalde police departments stopped helping out last week after being criticized by Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw.

McCraw told reporters on Friday officers should have gone into a Robb Elementary classroom sooner. Nineteen students and two teachers were shot to death a week ago. Police waited almost an hour before engaging the gunman and killing him.