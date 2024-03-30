Report: Virginia And Texas Saw Most White Supremacist Activity In 2023

A new report ranks Texas second in the nation for the most white supremacist propaganda activity in 2023. That’s from the Anti-Defamation League, which defines a propaganda incident as “the distribution of racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ fliers, stickers, banners, graffiti, posters and laser projections.” They jumped about 12-percent last year to over 75-hundred cases nationwide.

The report notes that propaganda can provoke wide attention, giving a small number of people the opportunity to have “an outsized impact.” Virginia ranked first in the report, while California, New York and Massachusetts followed Texas.