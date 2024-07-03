Report: VP Harris Is Top Choice To Replace Biden If he Steps Down

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly the top choice to replace Joe Biden if decides to end his reelection campaign. Some in the Democratic Party are concerned that Biden may not be fit enough for a second term following his weak performance at last week’s debate.

Biden campaign sources tell Reuters that some top Democrats are considering alternatives to Biden, including Democratic governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. They say Kamala Harris, however, has the highest name recognition among the likely Democrats and the highest polling numbers.