Report: Willacy County DA To Prosecute Deputies In Inmate’s Death

Willacy County’s district attorney will reportedly prosecute several deputies for the death of an inmate at the county jail. An attorney for the family of John Ray Zamora announced Friday that the D.A. will pursue a criminal case against the deputies.

Zamora died at the Willacy County Jail last year and his family claims he was beaten, pepper sprayed and denied medical attention. They’ve also filed a federal lawsuit against Willacy County. The D.A.’s Office has declined to comment on any possible charges in the case.