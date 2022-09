File Photo: Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

Operatives, who are reportedly working with Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, continue to recruit illegal immigrants in San Antonio for flights across the country. That’s according to workers at a downtown shelter, which is housing asylum-seekers.

Venezuela nationals say there was supposed to be another plane leaving this week, headed to Delaware. That flight never happened.

The migrants said the woman recruiter worked for an organization but neither her name, nor the groups’ name, was clear.