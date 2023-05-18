Reports: DeSantis To Launch 2024 Bid Next Week

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will launch his bid for the White House next week. That’s according to multiple reports which cite sources familiar with the decision.

A 2024 run by the Republican has long been speculated, with him running second to former President Trump in polls for the GOP nomination. DeSantis filing formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission is expected coincide with a two-day meeting with donors in Miami.

DeSantis visited Iowa on Saturday and is scheduled to meet with New Hampshire lawmakers on Friday, two key primary states.