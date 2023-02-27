Reports: Energy Dept Concludes COVID Likely Came From China Lab Leak

The Department of Energy has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic likely came from a laboratory leak in China. That’s according to multiple reports, which cite a classified intelligence report that was delivered to key lawmakers last month. It adds that the department made the assessment with “low confidence.”

U.S. government agencies have been divided over whether the health emergency began in China as the result of a lab leak or whether it emerged naturally.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN Sunday that there’s no “definitive answer” on the origins of covid. He added there are a “variety of views” on the question within the intelligence community.