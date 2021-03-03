Reports: Myanmar Security Forces Kill At Least 34 Protesters

Anti-coup protesters run as one of them discharges a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of tear gas fired by riot policemen in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets again on Wednesday to protest last month's seizure of power by the military. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Myanmar security forces have dramatically escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s coup.

According to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled by a data analyst, at least 34 protesters were killed Wednesday in several cities. That is highest daily death toll since the Feb. 1 takeover, exceeding the 18 that the U.N. Human Rights Office said were killed on Sunday. It could galvanize the international community, which has responded fitfully so far.

Videos from Wednesday also showed security forces firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew. Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power.