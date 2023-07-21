Reports Of Migrant Abuse Being Addressed

Nearly seven-dozen Congressional Democrats have signed on to a letter, demanding that the Biden White House address Texas’s state-run border security initiative.

There was a report out this week that State Troopers were told to push illegal immigrants back into the Rio Grande and towards Mexico. There was also an allegation that migrants were denied water. The Republican governor of Texas and police deny the reports.

The letter, authored by Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, alleges that Operation Lone Star interferes with federal enforcement of immigration laws.