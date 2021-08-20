WORLD

Reports Of Targeted Taliban Killings Fuel Afghans’ Fears

Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

(AP) — Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban are mounting, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power. The reports come even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday’s prayers. Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses, thousands have raced to Kabul’s airport. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover, and Taliban fighters have violently suppressed those demonstrations. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and have pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. But many Afghans are skeptical.

 

