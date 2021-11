This Nov. 3, 2021 photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Darrell Brooks. Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing and injuring several people, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This Nov. 3, 2021 photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Darrell Brooks. Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing and injuring several people, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The reported person of interest in the deadly Christmas parade incident in Wisconsin has a lengthy rap sheet.

Reports say 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has been charged three times in less than two years with charges including recklessly endangering the safety of others.

Brooks made bond and was released from jail on Friday in his most recent incident. He’s being questioned by police for the tragedy that left five dead and more than 40 others injured in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.