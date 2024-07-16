Reports Say Iran Plotted To Kill Trump

Reports say the Secret Service received intelligence that the Iranian government was plotting to kill former President Trump. The the intel came weeks before the attempted assassination of Trump on Saturday.

The warning prompted increased security around Trump as he campaigned across the country and the Trump team was made aware of the threat. There’s no known connection between the lone gunman who opened fire on Trump and the Iranian plot.

The development raises more questions over the Secret Service’s failure to prevent the shooting targeting the former president.