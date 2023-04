A string of hoax shootings calls is rolling across Texas. Cops have been called to Collin College near Dallas, Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and the Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio. There were also calls to Baylor University and Texas A&M as well.

In each case there was a report of a mass shooting, which turned out to be untrue. It’s unclear if they’re related, but police are investigating.