“Reprehensible” Health Care Fraud Scheme Lands Harlingen Man 15-Year Prison Term

A Harlingen man, and former CEO of a Texas hospice and home health group, is going to prison for his role in a scheme that exploited patients for profit.

Brownsville federal judge Rolando Olvera has sentenced Henry McInnis to 15 years in prison for what prosecutors called a reprehensible health care fraud scheme run by Merida Group.

Prosecutors say McInnis preyed on vulnerable patients – telling them they had only months to live in order to enroll them in expensive but unnecessary hospice programs. McInnis then conspired with other top company officials to submit falsified patient claims that totaled $150 million over a 9-year period.

Investigators say the men used the ill-gotten reimbursements to fund a lavish lifestyle. The owner of Merida Group, Rodney Mesquias, was sentenced in December to 20 years in federal prison.