Representative Gonzalez Joins Call For Trump Impeachment

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has joined a privileged resolution that calls for President Trump to be impeached. Gonzalez is joining with the so-called “squad” and other House members who are co-sponsoring the priority measure. It was drafted a day after pro-Trump agitators clashed with police and rampaged through and vandalized the U.S. Capitol.

In a news release, Gonzalez claimed Donald Trump fomented the mob, adding he is not fit to lead the United States and must be removed from office. Gonzalez also said President Trump has misused his office, referring to his phone conversation with Georgia’s secretary of state in which Trump threatened consequences if he didn’t change the vote count.