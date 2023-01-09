Reprieve For Death Row Inmate

A Texas death row inmate may be getting a new trial. The U.S. Supreme Court is ruling against an appeals court, which upheld the conviction and death sentence of Areli Escobar. He was convicted of raping and killing an Austin teenager. But a subsequent audit of the police crime lab found that technicians were using flawed science when calculating the odds of DNA results.

Thousands of cases were potentially botched. Texas lawyers, who secured the conviction against Escobar, even changed position and acknowledged his due process rights were violated