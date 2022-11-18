Republican Boebert’s Tight Race Likely Headed To Recount

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge from a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election too close to call in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes tallied, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority.