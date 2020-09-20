Republican Cameron County Sheriff Candidate Loses Criminal Appeal

The Republican candidate for Cameron County sheriff has been denied his appeal of his 3-year-old conviction for tampering with government records.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals refused to review the appeal from John Chambers, who had previously appealed his case to the 13th Court of Appeals.

Chambers, a former police chief of Indian Lake, was found guilty in 2017 of instructing a subordinate officer to falsify records showing that 14 reserve officers had passed a firearms training course. Chambers faces a year in jail for each of the 14 counts when he’s sentenced.