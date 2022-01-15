Republican Glenn Youngkin Sworn In as Virginia 74th Governor

(AP) — Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, has pledged to restore trust in government and power to the people. The Republican struck themes of bipartisanship and optimism in his inaugural speech after he was sworn into office Saturday. Other newly elected Republican leaders also took office in a weekend of pomp and circumstance in Richmond. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears were sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol. This moment opens a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control.