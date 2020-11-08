NATIONAL

Republican Leaders Hesitant To Acknowledge Biden Win

Republican leaders in Congress are still stopping short of acknowledging Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The major exception is Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, calling them “people of good will and admirable character.” Romney has often found himself at odd with President Trump.

Meantime, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has yet to acknowledge Biden’s victory. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said on Fox News Sunday that it’s still a “contested election” and urged Trump not to concede yet.

