There’s a growing debate within the Republican Party over whether to continue funding Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Congressman Mike McCaul of Texas, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says members of his party need to be educated. He says if Ukraine falls, that will set off a chain reaction that will make it likely that China invades Taiwan.

The U.S. recently approved a two-and-a-half-billion-dollar military aid package that includes over 100 armored vehicles.