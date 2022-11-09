Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez.

Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the vote. House District 31 is also now a Republican seat, easily won by Democrat-turned Republican Ryan Guillen.

Incumbent Democrats were re-elected in the three other Valley House seats being contested – Bobby Guerra in District 41, Armando Martinez in District 39, and Oscar Longoria in District 35.