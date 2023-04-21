TEXAS

Republican Pushes Biblical Message

Texas public school kids may soon be getting a lesson in the Bible, whether they like it or not. The State Senate has given a thumbs-up to a bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be posted in every classroom, starting next school year.

The bill’s author, Republican Phil King, argued that the Bible is part of American heritage. A separate bill, which has also passed the State Senate, would designates a specific time for students and employees to read the Bible or other religious texts and engage in prayer on campus.

