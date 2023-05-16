Republican Says Border Crossings Happen A Lot

File photo: People wait at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group, in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. .(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

File photo: People wait at a warehouse run by the Mission: Border Hope nonprofit group, in Eagle Pass, Texas, May 23, 2022. .(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Congressman Tony Gonzales is disputing DHS reports that a surge of illegal immigration is not happening anymore.

The Texas border Republican visited a detention center in his El Paso district. He says it was packed to the wall. At least ten-thousand migrants a day crossed into the U-S from Mexico a couple times last week prior to the end of Title 42, which was public health rule that had been used to expedite deportations.

The Biden administration says they’re using something different, called Title-8, to prosecute and deport illegal border crossers.