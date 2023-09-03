Republican Senator Claims McConnell In “Good Shape”

One Senate Republican is backing Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s claims that he’s okay. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds said on CNN’s State of the Union that he spoke with McConnell Saturday afternoon.

Rounds described the Kentucky senator as being in good shape. There have been widespread concerns about the McConnell’s health after the 81-year-old appeared to freeze in front of reporters in Kentucky on Wednesday.

McConnell, who experienced a similar issue at the U.S. Capitol in late July, was cleared by the Capitol physician on Thursday.