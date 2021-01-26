Republican Senators Want To Halt Trump Impeachment Trial

Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol, to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment alleging incitement of insurrection against former President Donald Trump, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — Senators have taken an oath to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors in Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial, but some Republican senators want to stop the proceedings.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. said he will force a vote on whether the impeachment trial of a former president is allowed under the Constitution. House Democratic prosecutors made the ceremonial walk across the Capitol late Monday to deliver the impeachment charge that Trump incited the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Republicans are also questioning whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement. The trial is to begin in two weeks.