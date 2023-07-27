Republicans Back Texas In Federal Suit

Texas is getting some backing on Capitol Hill in their fight with the federal government over a floating border wall.

Senator John Cornyn slammed the Biden Administration for getting in the way of border security, telling the federal government to do their job. The Texas Republican has been critical of the Biden Administration’s cheering over June’s immigration numbers. They are the lowest in two years. But they do not include the expansion of legal pathways to asylum.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit claims the system of buoys, floating in the Rio Grande, violates a law that prohibits structures in the Rio Grande without authorization.