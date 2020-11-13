Republicans Face Court Setbacks, Trump Law Firm Steps Down

(AP) – Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday as a national law firm that came under fire for its work for President Trump’s campaign withdrew from a major Pennsylvania case.

The legal blows began when a federal appeals court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania. The judges noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic as they upheld the three-day extension.

Meanwhile, a Michigan judge refused to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results, finding no evidence of fraud. And campaign lawyers in metro Phoenix sought to withdraw their bid to manually inspect ballots.