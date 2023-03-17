Republicans Gain Supermajority In Louisiana House

(AP) — The GOP gained a two-thirds supermajority in the Louisiana House after Rep. Francis Thompson switched parties — from Democrat to Republican — Friday. Thompson, 81, said the Republican Party better aligns with the “values and principles that are part of my Christian life.” With the supermajority, Republicans have the ability to override gubernatorial vetoes if they all vote in bloc. The GOP already has a Senate supermajority.

Over the past few decades, Republicans have gained significant ground in the Deep South state. Up until 2011, Democrats held majorities in the Legislature. Today, along with the GOP supermajorities in the Legislature, both of the state’s U.S. senators are Republican, along with all but one of the six U.S. representatives.