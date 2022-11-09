Republicans Get Slight Increase In Texas Legislature Majority

Texas Republicans are on track to slightly increase their majorities in the State Legislature. KDFW-TV reports the G-O-P is projected to hold 86 seats in the next legislative session, an increase of one from this past term.

While Republicans were only able to flip one Congressional seat in the Rio Grande Valley last night, it looks like the party will win several state legislative races in South Texas.

The victories solidify another G-O-P hold statewide, with Governor Greg Abbott and other high-ranking Republicans winning re-election.