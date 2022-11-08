Republicans Look To Win Back Power In Congress, Stop Biden

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden's agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Energized Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and Senate and end the Democratic Party's hold on Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Control of Congress and of President Joe Biden’s agenda on Capitol Hill are at stake this Election Day. Energized Republicans are working to claw back power in the House and the Senate and end the Democratic Party’s hold on Washington. Tuesday’s election is the first since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Emotions are raw. The violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband comes as federal law enforcement warn of heightened threats. All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate are being contested. Republicans recruited charismatic outsiders and populists, many inspired by Donald Trump, who promise to end Biden’s big government ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.