FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Republicans are rallying around a Colorado woman who is refusing to create websites for same-sex weddings.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas says the First Amendment protects everybody. He’s one of several GOP lawmakers who filed a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of Laurie Smith. She’s appealing a lower court ruling in Colorado.

The judge decided the government can force her to publish websites that violate her beliefs.