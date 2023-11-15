Republicans Rip Into Biden Border Policy

Republicans including Texas Congressman Mike McCaul are going after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. McCaul accused Mayorkas of aiding and abetting the drug smuggling cartels by failing to secure the border. He pointed to record amounts of illicit drugs that continue to flow across the border.

Much of Wednesday’s House Homeland Security Committee hearing focused on the number of migrants who’s names appear on the FBI’s Terror Watch List. Thirteen were caught crossing in the first month of the fiscal year.

Republicans want a return to the Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico policy, which kept asylum seekers south of the border until their court hearing.