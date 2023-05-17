Republicans Slam Biden Over Debt Ceiling Negotiations Timeline

Republicans are slamming President Biden for waiting until the last minute to agree to direct debt ceiling negotiations. The president agreed to negotiate more directly with Speaker McCarthy’s staff following Tuesday’s meeting at the White House.

While speaking outside the Capitol, McCarthy said the decision is something he’s been pushing for more than 100 days, but Biden refused. Lawmakers now have to pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling before June 1st or risk a default.

McCarthy ruled out increasing taxes in a debt ceiling deal and signaled he would push for stricter work requirements for recipients of federal government aid, a move Democrats are opposed to.