Republicans Want Transparency Following Raid On Trump’s FL Home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building headquarters is seen in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Former President Trump’s most ardent backers want the head of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney General to be fired. Republican Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas is furious about the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and he’s calling for more transparency.

A federal judge in Florida has set a hearing on Thursday in the debate over whether to unseal the search warrant affidavit.

Numerous media outlets want the affidavit to be revealed and Trump himself wants that to happen as well. He made that statement on Truth Social.