Repudiating Trump, Officials Say Election ‘most secure’

(AP) – A coalition of top federal and state officials is putting it bluntly: The officials say they see no evidence that votes were lost, compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election. It’s a direct rejection of unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.

The statement from cybersecurity experts trumpets the Nov. 3 election as the most secure in American history. And it echoes repeated assertions by election experts and state officials that the election unfolded smoothly without broad irregularities. Trump is unimpressed, tweeting anew on Friday: “Rigged election!”