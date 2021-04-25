Rescue Groups Decry Loss Of Migrant Lives In Mediterranean

Debris from a dinghy which was supposedly carrying over 100 migrants are seen floating in the Mediterranean Sea northeast of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, Thursday, April 22, 2021. SOS Mediterranee, which operates the rescue vessel Ocean Viking, said late Thursday that the wreck of a rubber boat, which was initially carrying around 130 people, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea. The aid vessel did not find any survivors, but could see at least ten bodies near the wreck, the group added in a statement. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

(AP) — Rescue groups and the Vatican are decrying the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean on unseaworthy boats, even as more lives were reported in danger in rough seas.

Some 130 people died when their overcrowded dinghy capsized in the Mediterranean last week, even though the boat had been located from the air.

Aid groups said no coast guard ships were sent to look for the dinghy, and by the time a charity ship arrived, everyone was presumed to have drowned. Meanwhile, SOS Mediterranee said 42 migrants needing rescue on another boat couldn’t be located.