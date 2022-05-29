Rescuers Close To Plane That Crashed In Nepal Wth 22 Aboard

A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)