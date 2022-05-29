Rescuers Close To Plane That Crashed In Nepal Wth 22 Aboard

(AP) — Authorities in Nepal say rescuers have narrowed down a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people on board that is feared to have crashed in the mountains. The Twin Otter operated by the Tara Air was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom on Sunday when it lost contact with the airport tower close to landing. Army troops and rescue teams were headed to a possible crash site but had to stop for the night due to bad weather and poor visibility in an area of deep gorges and mountaintops. It has been raining for the past few days along the flight route that is popular with foreign hikers and Indian and Nepalese pilgrims.