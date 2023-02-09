Rescuers Push To Find Survivors Of ‘disaster of the century’

(AP) — Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed nearly 21,000 people.

The quake rendered many communities unrecognizable and led Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to declare it “the disaster of the century.”

Monday’s earthquake affected an area that is home to 13.5 million in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria and stretches farther than the distance from London to Paris or Boston to Philadelphia. Even with an army of people taking part in the rescue effort, they have had to pick and choose where to help.