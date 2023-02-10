WORLD

Rescuers Rejoice As More Quake Survivors Emerge From Rubble

jsalinasBy
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete after the disaster slammed Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

(AP) — More than dozen additional earthquake survivors have been pulled from the rubble alive in Turkey. They include six relatives who huddled in a small air pocket and a desperate teenager who grew so thirsty that he drank his own urine. Two frightened sisters were comforted by a pop song as they waited for rescuers.

The unlikely rescues come more than four days after Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake brought down thousands of buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The survival stories offered fleeting moments of joy amid a catastrophe that has killed nearly 24,000 people, injured at least 80,000 others and left millions homeless.

