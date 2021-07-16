Rescuers Rush To Help As Europe’s Flood Toll Surpasses 120

This image provided on Friday, July 16, 2021 by the Cologne district government shows the Blessem district of Erftstadt in Germany. Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole. (Rhein-Erft-Kreis via AP)

(AP) — Emergency workers in western German and Belgium are rushing to rescue hundreds of people in danger or still unaccounted for as the death toll from devastating floods rose to more than 120 people. Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 63 people had died there, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could increase. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was “stunned” by the devastation caused by the flooding and called for more urgent efforts to combat global warming. Belgium’s interior minister said the country’s death toll from the floods has grown to 18 and more people were missing