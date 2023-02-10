Rescues In Turkey Offer Moments Of Relief In Quake Aftermath

A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers have pulled more survivors from beneath collapsed buildings, but hopes were fading of finding many more people alive after the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

(AP) — Rescuers have pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkey and Syria. The quake killed more than 20,000. Some people survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold. The survivors included six relatives who huddled in a small pocket under the rubble, a teenager who drank his own urine to slake his thirst, and a 4-year-old boy offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was shimmied out. But the flurry of dramatic rescues could not obscure the overwhelming devastation of what Turkey’s president called “the disaster of the century.”