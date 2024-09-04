NATIONAL

Researchers Say Cell Phones Do NOT Cause Brain Cancer

Scientists say your cell phone does not cause brain cancer. Nearly every single adult uses a cell phone in America. Some worried the electromagnetic fields produced by mobile phones could cause cancer. But the World Health Organization says, you can breathe a little easier.

The Telegraph reports Australian scientists sifted through five-thousand studies from several countries. They say as wireless technology has increased over the past two decades, there is no increase in brain tumors or evidence of a link to cancer.

